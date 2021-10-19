Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 226,254 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.8% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.7% during the first quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 594,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 156.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 305,984 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLL stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a market cap of $400.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 2.14.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

