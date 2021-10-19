Jump Financial LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $296,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $723,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $431,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,567 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

