Jump Financial LLC Sells 50,765 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,765 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,352,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,569,000 after acquiring an additional 630,983 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,821,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,761 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,898,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,963,000 after acquiring an additional 123,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 102,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

