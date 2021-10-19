Jump Financial LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 75.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,109 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quantum by 84.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quantum by 643.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 626,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quantum by 69.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 333,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $808,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,545,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,456,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,506. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

QMCO stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $316.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.