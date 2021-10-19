Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OBSV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 208,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 165,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ObsEva by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. ObsEva SA has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that ObsEva SA will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBSV. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

