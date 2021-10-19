JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. JustBet has a market cap of $1.15 million and $4,015.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JustBet has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00068529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,955.06 or 1.00107988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.23 or 0.05990715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002534 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

