Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.13. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $141.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.