Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 111,789 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111,789 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $144,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 607,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $461,138. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JBT opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

