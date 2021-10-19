Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 1,248 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $96,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $35,534,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $259.92 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

