Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $71,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $637.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.