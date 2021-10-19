Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $82,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,228,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,503,000 after acquiring an additional 191,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $468.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.