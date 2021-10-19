Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

