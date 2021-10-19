Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 3,612 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,037,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $857,456,000 after purchasing an additional 612,085 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 702.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 162,239 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Comcast by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 237,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,741,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.