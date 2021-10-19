Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.00. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,217. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $294.79 and a twelve month high of $430.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

