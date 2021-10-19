Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.74. 5,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,377. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

