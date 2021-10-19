Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 206 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Ecolab by 22.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.50. 2,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.45.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.