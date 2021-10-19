Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 3,345 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 200,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,491. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

