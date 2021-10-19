Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $558,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,460. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $301.44 and a 52 week high of $478.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

