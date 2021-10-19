Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of KEGX stock remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.37.
Key Energy Services Company Profile
