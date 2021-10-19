Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KEGX stock remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services; Fishing and Rental Services; Coiled Tubing Services; Fluid Management Services. The The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

