KeyCorp Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $58.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.18.

EAT opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

