KeyCorp Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

NYSE:EAT opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

