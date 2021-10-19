KeyFi Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $968,312.36 and $3,559.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00064556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00099818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,616.93 or 1.00019083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.69 or 0.06027784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002584 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

