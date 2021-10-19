Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 108,484 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $28.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $69,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $514,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 199,262 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

