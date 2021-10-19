King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 294 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.17.

Shares of UNH opened at $424.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $433.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

