King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,840 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.23% of CSW Industrials worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 47.9% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after acquiring an additional 178,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $138.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.71.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

