Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

KIGRY stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. 10,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,394. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

