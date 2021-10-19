Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 602,062 shares.The stock last traded at $21.52 and had previously closed at $22.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

