Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

KLBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Klabin in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652. Klabin has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

