KLK Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,150 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 601.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 368,570.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,775,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,160 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,008.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.11. 4,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,091. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 161.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

