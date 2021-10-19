KLK Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 207,080 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 9.8% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 1,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,054. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

