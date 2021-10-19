Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report $231.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the lowest is $231.72 million. Knowles reported sales of $205.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $870.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $873.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $935.87 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $946.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million.

KN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after buying an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Knowles by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Knowles by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,813,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.