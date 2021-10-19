Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

NYSE PHG opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $55,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.