Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.
NYSE PHG opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $61.23.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
