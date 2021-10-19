KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

KP Tissue stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

