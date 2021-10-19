Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KHNGY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

