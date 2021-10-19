Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$36.70 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.22.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$79.23 million during the quarter.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.