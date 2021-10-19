Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 544,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 104.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $244,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,108. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of -0.05.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

