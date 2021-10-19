Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Head to Head Survey

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lakeland Industries and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.41%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 1.00 $35.11 million $4.31 4.75 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.90

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 17.39% 20.06% 17.50% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, AL.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

