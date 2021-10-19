Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 1,242 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. 204,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,609. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

