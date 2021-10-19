Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Up 35.6% in September

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ LGAC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $340,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

