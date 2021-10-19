LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LCII traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.97. 83,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,336. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.08. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

