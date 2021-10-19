Lcnb Corp Purchases 66 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lcnb Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $192.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.94. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $126.80 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

