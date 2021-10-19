Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 318,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -80.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,320.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,079 shares of company stock valued at $26,733,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

