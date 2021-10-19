Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Graham were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Graham by 21.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth about $316,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Graham by 258.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $568.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $599.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $376.20 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.