Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,963 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MYR Group by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

MYRG opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

