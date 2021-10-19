Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,385 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,385 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Kaman worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kaman by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaman by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

