Legal & General Group Plc Sells 35,351 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of CI Financial worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 659,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 130.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CI Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.