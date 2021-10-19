Legal & General Group Plc Sells 37,182 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,182 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 80,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 536,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

