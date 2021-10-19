Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.10. 39,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,717. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

