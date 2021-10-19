Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.20. 13,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,839. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

