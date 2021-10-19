Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 249,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 194,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,798,910. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $234.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.